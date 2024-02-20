Nintendo has released the latest Switch Online game trial for players in North America

A new month brings a fresh Switch Online trial for members of Nintendo’s subscription service.

The latest release is EA Sports FC 24, now available to subscribers in North America until February 26, 2024. The trial in Europe commenced last week and will continue until February 21, 2024, in this area. This trial demands a hefty download of “at least 31GB” to get started.

https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1759650319321981118?s=20

When EA Sports FC was reviewed last September, it was a relief to see that EA had finally provided a version for the Switch that matched the features of other consoles. The game also underwent a much-needed engine upgrade, resulting in a port to be proud of.