Mark your calendars for the upcoming Pokémon Presents event on February 27, 2024!

The Pokémon Company has announced the upcoming Pokémon Presents showcase for the end of the month on Pokémon Day.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 27th, at 6am PT, 9am EST, 2pm GMT, 3pm CET, and 12am AEST (Wednesday) to catch the latest Pokémon news presentation on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

The upcoming news remains a mystery, with speculation swirling about potential Pokémon remakes. The duration of the presentation has not been announced yet. It won’t be long before we find out!

A Pokémon Presents broadcast is a customary event on ‘Pokémon Day’, which marks the anniversary of the original Game Boy Pokémon titles’ Japanese release in 1996.