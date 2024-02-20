Netflix has officially announced that new episodes of Pokémon Concierge are in production

Following a promising debut in December, the latest stop-motion Netflix series, Pokémon Concierge, is set to release additional episodes.

Netflix and The Pokémon Company have officially announced that new episodes are currently in production. The number of episodes and release dates are still under wraps, so stay tuned for more information in the future.

The Pokémon Company has also released some beautiful artwork to accompany this announcement.

https://x.com/Pokemon/status/1759714771555803492?s=20

The initial installment of Pokémon Concierge (comprising four episodes) established Haru’s fresh start as a concierge at the Pokémon Resort. It familiarized her with characters such as Alisa and Tyler, along with her Pokémon companion, Psyduck.