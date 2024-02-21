Home » NEWS » Prepare to be amazed! Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Introduces Add-Ons

Prepare to be amazed! Minecraft: Bedrock Edition Introduces Add-Ons

Jacob Chambers February 21, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Minecraft fans on all console platforms have some thrilling news today as add-ons have been launched in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition.

Later, the game’s Marketplace will release mods created by partners and the community. A variety of free add-ons with themes like pets, wool, computers, and hiking are available from Mojang to mark the occasion.

Presenting some information about the most recent update for Minecraft:

“Available through Minecraft Marketplace, add-ons let you add new blocks, mobs, items, recipes, and other content to both your existing worlds and new ones. Maybe you’re missing a mid-century chair in your otherwise perfect mansion? Or dream of dragons roaming the Overworld? How about both? Add-ons are your way to unlock new designs, adventures, and game mechanics. In other words – a literal game changer! And rumor has it we’re giving several of them away for free…”

https://x.com/MinecraftMarket/status/1760015252215759086?s=20

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Exciting news for Warhammer 40,000 fans as a new DLC is set to bring the battle to PowerWash Simulator next week!

The Warhammer 40,000 universe served as inspiration for PowerWash Simulator’s upcoming DLC pack. The game ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security