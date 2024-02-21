Gold and silver seem to be making an appearance in the upcoming ‘Pokémon Presents’ event

If you happened to miss it, The Pokémon Company has revealed that the upcoming Pokémon Presents showcase is scheduled to air on February 27, 2024.

The content of the presentation remains a mystery, but according to a hint from Nintenduo, it seems that Pokémon Gold & Silver will make an appearance in some way. This is as a result of a recent brief video that the Pokémon channel on YouTube shared, which links the showcase to Gold and Silver in its description.

To get the full experience, make sure to view it on the mobile YouTube app. It should resemble the following:

Mark your calendars for February 27th at 6:00 a.m. PST to catch the latest Pokémon news on the official YouTube channel for #PokemonDay 2024! See you at the event, trainers!

Next up is Pokémon Gold and Silver in the ‘Games’ category, featuring an image of Pokémon Gold’s key art and logo.

What implications could this have? Well, there are several possible outcomes. Speculations are circulating about the potential release of the original Pokémon Gold and Silver on Nintendo Switch Online. However, it appears more probable that The Pokémon Company is gearing up for another remake similar to Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!.

The third scenario involves the games, considered to be among the best in the franchise, receiving only a brief mention during the showcase for their upcoming 25th anniversary in Japan. Nevertheless, we will soon discover the truth. We have a partner showcase to go through initially.