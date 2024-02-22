Home » NEWS » Recent gameplay footage of ‘Plucky Squire’ showcases its innovative concept

Recent gameplay footage of ‘Plucky Squire’ showcases its innovative concept

Jacob Chambers February 22, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3

Devolver Digital just dropped a fresh gameplay video for The Plucky Squire, showcasing its unique and incredibly cool concept.

If you haven’t heard, The Plucky Squire is an adventure game where you navigate a 2D environment within a picture book and can jump into a 3D world to interact with the book in various ways. In summary, it’s absolutely crazy, and we adore it.

The gameplay video presents a mining area where the protagonist can delicately lift the pages of the book to make a minecart move along its tracks. Well, considering the laws of physics and all that. The visual aesthetic in both the 2D and 3D environments has us spellbound, and we are eager to learn more about it in the coming weeks and months.

There is no confirmed release date yet for The Plucky Squire, but we are eagerly awaiting more updates.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online’s Mobile App Incompatible with Older Operating Systems

For those who are still utilizing the Switch Online mobile app and have an older ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security