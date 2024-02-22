Home » NEWS » Another Crab’s Treasure is shaping up to be an exciting game with its upcoming April release

Another Crab’s Treasure is shaping up to be an exciting game with its upcoming April release

Jacob Chambers February 22, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Another Crab’s Treasure, the unique soul-like adventure developed by Aggro Crab Games, has officially announced its release date for April 25, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch platform.

The announcement was made through a fresh trailer unveiled during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, delving into additional plot points and showcasing exciting gameplay featuring crabs. The game has been in development for some time, and it’s reassuring to know that the wait for its release won’t be much longer.

Playing as Kril the hermit crab involves using items found in the environment as a makeshift shell to protect from enemy attacks. The gameplay resembles a more relaxed version of classic games inspired by Dark Souls, suggesting that the difficulty level may be slightly less punishing.

  •  Challenging yet approachable soul-like combat
  • A grand undersea world to explore
  • over 50 shells to try on and fend off attackers
  • Smite your enemies with powerful Umami Magic
  • Way Too Many Crabs

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online’s Mobile App Incompatible with Older Operating Systems

For those who are still utilizing the Switch Online mobile app and have an older ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security