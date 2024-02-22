Another Crab’s Treasure is shaping up to be an exciting game with its upcoming April release

Another Crab’s Treasure, the unique soul-like adventure developed by Aggro Crab Games, has officially announced its release date for April 25, 2024, on the Nintendo Switch platform.

The announcement was made through a fresh trailer unveiled during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, delving into additional plot points and showcasing exciting gameplay featuring crabs. The game has been in development for some time, and it’s reassuring to know that the wait for its release won’t be much longer.

Playing as Kril the hermit crab involves using items found in the environment as a makeshift shell to protect from enemy attacks. The gameplay resembles a more relaxed version of classic games inspired by Dark Souls, suggesting that the difficulty level may be slightly less punishing.