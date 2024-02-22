Home » NEWS » Hori has revealed a new guitar controller and a game called ‘Guitar Life: Lesson 1’ for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s most recent Partner Showcase unveiled a variety of announcements, some of which were not even included in the local broadcast. During Japan’s stream, accessory maker Hori surprised everyone by announcing a new educational game titled Guitar Life: Lesson 1.

This guitar experience is distinct from the arcade-style games of the past. It focuses on teaching you how to play the guitar and includes a controller, pick, and instruction manual. Currently, there is no information available about a local release. Rest assured, we will keep you updated if there are any developments. It is set to be released in Japan later this year.

Here is the song list, according to Nintendo Everything:

  • “Haru no Hi” by Aimyon
  • “Sayonara Elegy” by Masaki Suda
  • “Niji” by Masaki Suda
  • “Nagoriyuki” by IRUKA
  • “Kanpai” by Tsuyoshi Nagabuch
  • “TRUELOVE” by Fumiya Fujii
  • “Anpaman’s March” by Dreaming
  • “Happy Birthday to You”
  • “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”
  • “Jingle Bells”

https://x.com/HORI_GUITARLIFE/status/1760307208297001155?s=20

 

