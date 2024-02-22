Splatoon 3 Version 7.0.0 has been released, presenting the complete patch notes

Update Just a heads up: the latest DLC for Splatoon 3 has been released. Make sure to update your game to version 7.0.0. Have a great time!

Original article Nintendo has revealed the upcoming release of Version 7.0.0 of Splatoon 3 for Switch this week.

The upcoming update will feature modifications to DLC content with the Side Order release, updates to Seasons and Catalog, gear adjustments, multiplayer tweaks, and various other improvements. Additionally, numerous bug fixes have been implemented.

Here is a complete summary from Nintendo’s official support page:

Latest update: Ver. 7.0.0 (Releasing February 21, 2024)

Changes to DLC

Added support for Side Order DLC. Players who have purchased the Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass – Inkopolis & Side Order DLC can start the Side Order story by heading to Inkopolis Square from the train station in the square.



Season and Catalog Changes

On March 1, 2024, data relating to Fresh Season 2024 is added to the game. This includes: A new catalog, including new gear, titles, banners, decorations, stickers, and emotes. 153 pieces of gear added to store product lineups. 1 new battle stage: Marlin Airport. 2 new main weapons. 9 new sets of existing main weapons paired with different sub and special weapons. A new Salmon Run stage: Bonerattle Arena. 20 new Tableturf Battle cards.



Changes to Gear

Added new ways to Adjust Gear. This applies to certain glasses, visors, hoodies, sweaters, layered T-shirts, and shoes with socks. Select any supported gear from the Equip screen and press the Y Button to adjust it.

Made it possible to Adjust Gear for certain caps as well as T-shirts that previously did not Adjust Gear, such as Splatfest Tees.

Changes to Multiplayer

Added 2 songs that will play during battles. These songs will play starting from the beginning of Fresh Season 2024.

New main weapons have been added. These weapons will be available in the shops at the start of Fresh Season 2024. Weapon Details Douser Dualies FF Normal shots from these dualies have a long flight range. The Dodge Roll moves a long distance, but in exchange it can only be performed once at a time. When shooting after a Dodge Roll, the flight range of shots decreases, but the rate of fire increases dramatically. Recycled Brella 24 Mk I This brella can deal high amounts of damage to even distant opponents due to the low scatter of its shots. The canopy has a low durability, but it can launch quickly and has a short recovery time.

New and returning weapons have been added. These weapons will be available in the shops at the start of Fresh Season 2024. Weapon Sub Weapon Special Weapon .52 Gal Deco Curling Bomb Splattercolor Screen Foil Flingza Roller Suction Bomb Splattercolor Screen New Squiffer Autobomb Zipcaster Custom E-liter 4K Squid Beakon Kraken Royale Custom E-liter 4K Scope Squid Beakon Kraken Royale Custom Explosher Splash Wall Triple Splashdown Dread Wringer D Squid Beakon Wave Breaker Nautilus 79 Suction Bomb Triple Splashdown Glooga Dualies Deco Point Sensor Trizooka Douser Dualies FF Ink Mine Killer Wail 5.1 Recycled Brella 24 Mk I Angle Shooter Big Bubbler

Specifications for some main weapons have changed.

Weapon Change Details Big Swig Roller

Big Swig Roller Express Reduced the amount of ink consumed for horizontal swings and vertical swings by approximately 10%. Mini Splatling

Zink Mini Splatling Ink splatter is now more likely to fall around the player’s feet. Glooga Dualies

Glooga Dualies Deco Increased the radius of the ink splatter at the point of impact by approximately 10%. REEF-LUX 450

REEF-LUX 450 Deco Increased the amount of ink consumed for up to the first charge level by approximately 17%.

Points required for some special weapons have been changed.

Weapon Before After .52 Gal 190 200 Enperry Splat Dualies 190 200

Added dedicated poses to the Reppin’ Inkopolis emote for when the player is equipping dualies, brellas, stringers, or splatanas.

Changes to Splatfests

Players can now use new Fizzbangs in Splatfest Battles and Tricolor Battles. Press the A Button (or the L Button) to throw a Fizzbang. It will launch a firework where it lands to ink the ground and deal a small amount of damage to enemies. Fizzbangs are acquired when landing on the stage from the spawner and when a player defeats an opponent. The number of Fizzbangs acquired at these times increases as the time remaining in the battle gets lower. You can have up to seven Fizzbangs.

The points earned by each division during the final results have been adjusted, and the second-place team in each division will also now earn points.

Division Before After 1st place 1st place 2nd place Sneak Peek +7p +90p +45p Votes +8p +70p +35p Splatfest Battle (Open) +12p +120p +60p Splatfest Battle (Pro) +12p +120p +60p Tricolor Battle +18p +180p +90p

The matchmaking method for Splatfest Battle (Open) has been adjusted to improve matchmaking efficiency for groups of two players.

Changes to Salmon Run

Added items that can be exchanged for fish scales.

Specifications for some special weapons have changed.

Special Weapon Change Details Loaned Reefslider Increased the damage dealt by the charge attack from 400.0 to 500.0. Increased the effective radius of the area of the charge attack by approximately 50%.

Lowered the frequency of animation updates for distant Salmonids when there is a large total number of Salmonids on the stage in order to reduce the frequency of game slowdown.

Changes to Tableturf Battle

Added more characters who can be invited to Tableturf Battle Dojo. To invite new characters, players must download the Side Order DLC and progress the story.

Added seven stages that can be selected for battles against other players.

Added a Random feature which will move the cursor to a random stage when selecting a stage for battles against other players. You can use it by pressing the Y Button on the stage selection screen.

Changed the stage used by Spyke in Tableturf Battle Dojo.

Increased the number of decks players can save from 16 to 32.

Changes to SplatNet 3

Added a Side Order Stats feature.

Added Journey 5 to Wandercrust. Players will be able to support Journey 5 after completing Journeys 1 through 4. Journey 5 can only be supported with points earned by inking turf from Fresh Season 2024 onward.



Changes to Tournament Manager

From Fresh Season 2024 onward, players will be able to get a food ticket when participating in tournaments held with Tournament Manager. Players can receive their ticket from the lobby terminal after participating in a tournament. Players who withdraw from the tournament or are disqualified will not be able to receive the ticket. Players may receive one ticket per season.

Added badges that directors and codirectors who complete tournaments using Tournament Manager will be able to receive based on the total number of tournament participants. Participation in tournaments completed before applying this update data will also be counted.

Added a Prevent Stage Reuse option to Battle Settings. When this option is enabled, randomly chosen stages will automatically be removed from the pool of random stages after finishing a battle on that stage. Stages will not be removed if the battle is interrupted.



This update focuses on support for the Side Order DLC as well as feature additions, Splatfest changes, and tweaks to multiplayer for Fresh Season 2024, which releases in March.

For multiplayer, we’ve added new main weapons and adjusted some main weapons to make them easier to handle for players who use them frequently.

Our next update is planned for the middle of Fresh Season 2024 and should focus on balance adjustments.

Bug Fixes

Fixes to Player Controls Changed the connection points for inkrails in multiplayer battle modes to be transparent when close to the camera, making it easier to target opponents. Fixed an issue where the special animation played when a player hit another player in a state that prevents damage (such as from the Booyah Bomb or Reefslider) with all three shots from a single trigger pull of a H-3 Nozzlenose or H-3 Nozzlenose D, regardless of the fact that the other player cannot be defeated. Fixed an issue where unintended coloring displayed for the part of the Nautilus 47 that shows the ink color. Fixed an issue where, when a player hit a single opponent with multiple shots from a brella’s scattershot at the same time, the number of animations that indicate hits was sometimes less than the number of shots that hit. Fixed an issue where, when a player performed certain actions while the Splat Brella’s canopy was gone, it was sometimes possible to fire the scattershot again after a shorter interval than normal. Fixed an issue with the Undercover Brella where the interval between continuously fired scattershots was sometimes longer than normal when the destroyed canopy recovered while the player was holding the ZR Button to fire continuously. Fixed an issue with stringers where, when fired vertically from a height close to the ground at an angle that is nearly straight upward, some arrows would sometimes land at the player’s feet immediately after firing. Fixed an issue where, when a player performed certain actions immediately before the Crab Tank ended, they would sometimes ready their sub weapon even when not pressing the R Button. Fixed an issue where, when a player threw a Tacticooler while moving backward and aiming diagonally upward, sometimes the Tacticooler would be placed at the player’s feet. Fixed an issue where, when a player defeated a foe who was about to activate Kraken Royale, the next time that foe activated the special, the animation indicating that the Kraken Royale effect is about to end would sometimes play from the start. Fixed an issue with the ink fists created by Triple Splashdown where, when they touched terrain moving horizontally from below, they sometimes moved horizontally along with the terrain. Fixed an issue where, when a player used Triple Splashdown while riding an inkrail, the player’s position sometimes moved horizontally. Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode where the display showing the number of clams held by a player was sometimes hidden behind other displays. Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode where, depending on the weapon the player was equipping, the screen sometimes did not zoom in where aimed when holding a clam or power clam at the ready. Fixed an issue in Clam Blitz mode where players could sometimes get on top of the basket by using Triple Splashdown toward the goal with certain timing.



Fixes to Multiplayer Fixed an issue in Scorch Gorge in Tower Control mode where players who used the tower and Triple Splashdown in certain spots were able to get into and stay inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Eeltail Alley in Tower Control mode where players who used the tower and Triple Splashdown in certain spots were able to get into and stay inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Undertow Spillway in Tower Control mode where players who used the tower and Triple Splashdown in certain spots were able to get into and stay inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Hammerhead Bridge in Tower Control mode where players who used the tower and Triple Splashdown in certain spots were able to get into and stay inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Hammerhead Bridge in Rainmaker mode where players who used Triple Splashdown with certain timing from the goal were able to invade their opponents’ base. Fixed an issue in Hammerhead Bridge in Clam Blitz mode where some clams generated in the stage before the start of the battle were generated inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Museum d’Alfonsino in the Rainmaker mode where players who used the Rainmaker shield and Kraken Royale were able to clip into terrain from certain locations and stay there. Fixed an issue in Mahi-Mahi Resort where players sometimes clipped into terrain when using a Super Jump to certain locations at the timing when the water level changes. Fixed an issue in Wahoo World where the ink fist created by Triple Splashdown sometimes impacted walls near the center. Fixed an issue in Wahoo World where players who used Super Jump and Triple Splashdown were able to get into and stay in unintended locations. Fixed an issue in Flounder Heights where players who used Super Jump and Triple Splashdown were able to get into and stay in unintended locations. Fixed an issue in Flounder Heights in Tower Control mode where players who used the tower and Triple Splashdown in certain spots were able to get into and stay inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Manta Maria where certain pillars did not display on the Turf Map. Fixed an issue in Humpback Pump Track in Tower Control mode where players who used the tower and Triple Splashdown in certain spots were able to get into and stay inside terrain. Fixed an issue in Shipshape Cargo Co. where falling at certain spots while doing a dualies Dodge Roll sometimes caused the player to be submerged in water on the floor. Fixed an issue in Robo ROM-en where it was not possible to swim on certain inkable walls. Fixed an issue in Robo ROM-en where players who used Triple Splashdown were able to climb to the top of walls near the center of the stage. Fixed an issue in Robo ROM-en where it was possible to select spots when doing a Squid Spawn where you cannot actually land. Fixed an issue in Robo ROM-en where players who used the Crab Tank were able to climb atop certain walls. Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot where, when a player boarded an elevator and then got off immediately, the elevator would continuously waver up and down. Fixed an issue in Bluefin Depot in Splat Zones where it was possible to use certain methods to clip into terrain.



Fixes to Salmon Run Fixed an issue where the damage dealt to Salmonids using the loaned N-ZAP ‘85 was lower than the damage dealt to enemies with N-ZAP ‘85 in multiplayer battles. The damage dealt by loaned weapons sometimes differs from the multiplayer battle weapons of the same name, but as a general rule they do not deal less damage than their multiplayer battle mode counterparts. The damage dealt by the multiplayer battle N-ZAP ‘85 was increased in Ver. 6.1.0, making it deviate from the general rule. This has now been fixed. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented dealing damage to Grillers with the Reefslider’s charge attack. Fixed an issue where players would take a large amount of damage when Kraken Royale ended while inside a Mudmouth, and made it so that the player is instead pushed outside of the Mudmouth. Fixed an issue that prevented obtaining normal Power Eggs when a player hit a non-weak point part of a Griller with attacks from weapons like the Grizzco Slosher. Fixed an issue that sometimes made Fish Sticks appear less frequently in wave three when the tide level is the same for waves one and three, but wave two has a different tide level. Fixed an issue where shooting the surface of the water would damage Big Shots submerged in the water. Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Drizzlers to fire shots at a lower position than intended when aiming for a player in a cannon at a high position. Fixed an issue where Megalodontias that ate Steelheads were not damaged by the Steelhead’s explosion. Fixed an issue in Salmonid Smokeyard where sometimes a player who was defeated atop a propellervator would respawn on the water and be submerged there continuously. Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented acquiring certain Golden Eggs when in an unstable network environment. Made it so that the explosion damage from destroying Horrorboros bombs is applied to Flyfish with open containers. Fixed an issue where the explosion damage from destroying Horrorboros bombs was less than intended.



Fixes to Splatfests Slightly adjusted ink color during mirror matches in Splatfest Battles and Tricolor Battles to address an issue where, depending on the stage, ink color felt too bright. Fixed an issue where, when a player ended the previous Splatfest with festival shells, immediately after starting the next Splatfest festival shells would display in the match menu even if the player did not actually have festival shells.

