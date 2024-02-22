Home » NEWS » Nintendo has unveiled the latest EarthBound Beginnings Switch Online Icons

Jacob Chambers February 22, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

Mother 3 was unexpectedly announced for the Switch Online service yesterday, but unfortunately, it’s currently limited to Japan.

Adding insult to injury, Nintendo has recently unveiled new Switch Online icons inspired by the Famicom game EarthBound Beginnings. Make sure to grab them before they expire on February 28, 2024, so you can redeem them using your Platinum Points.

https://x.com/BruceElzey/status/1760478079779299394?s=20

EarthBound Beginnings was released for the Switch Online service in February 2022. The third game is now available on the Switch GBA app. This specific version of the app is available for download with a Japanese Switch Online account.

