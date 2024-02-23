Switch Online’s Mobile App Incompatible with Older Operating Systems

For those who are still utilizing the Switch Online mobile app and have an older device, it’s worth continuing to read.

According to My Nintendo News, the new update from Nintendo (Version 2.9.0) will no longer be compatible with iPhones using iOS versions lower than 15. Android users must have “Android 8.0 or later” to run the latest version of the Switch Online app. Here is the latest update from Nintendo:

Nintendo: “We have started distributing version 2.9.0 of the smartphone app “Nintendo Switch Online.” With this update, the operating environment has been changed as follows. Operating environment after change: iPhone/iPad/iPod touch with iOS version 15.0 or later, Android device with Android OS 8.0 or later”

It has become common practice in the gaming industry for apps to discontinue support for older operating systems, as seen with Pokémon GO.

For those new to Nintendo’s Online app, it aims to elevate the Switch Online experience by offering game-specific services such as the option to voice chat while playing online. It offers a variety of titles, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.