The creator of the Mother series addressed concerns about the localization of the third game by suggesting to speak with Nintendo about it

The 2006 Game Boy Advance title Mother 3 was recently re-released in Japan on the Switch Online service, sparking renewed conversation about the absence of a western localization.

Shigesato Itoi, the series creator, has recently received a variety of feedback and has responded by emphasizing that the decisions ultimately lie with Nintendo. Presenting the machine translation from IGN: “I suggest reaching out to Nintendo regarding that matter.”

Reggie Fils-Aimé, the former president of Nintendo of America, recently made a comment about the latest release of Mother 3, stating that he no longer has a say in the matter.

There has been much discussion surrounding the lack of a local release for Mother 3. The game’s producer previously highlighted the third entry’s distinct writing style, which some have found controversial, as a potential reason for this. Nevertheless, local fans have managed to create an exceptional translation patch.

Once more, the fate of Mother 3's localization rests in the hands of Nintendo, not the creator.