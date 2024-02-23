Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Expands the Original’s Duration

Following the release of the first trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance in Nintendo’s Partner Showcase, Sega has offered a detailed overview of the game through a YouTube livestream.

The ‘Spotlight’ delves into various new features players can anticipate in Vengeance. If you’re curious about the length of the new content compared to the original Switch release, you’re not alone.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance offers players the choice between two scenarios right from the beginning. In the original Shin Megami Tensei V, ‘Canon of Creation’ sets the stage, but ‘Canon of Vengeance’ takes a sharp turn in the middle and end, offering a unique conclusion.

Both scenarios will require approximately 80 hours to finish. If you’re new to the game and interested in exploring both, you can expect to spend a total of around 160 hours.

Additional features in Vengeance include new demons, the option to engage with demon allies, an auto-battle function, and more. The game is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 21, 2024.