Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Switch File Size Unveiled

One of the standout announcements from Nintendo’s Partner Showcase was the unveiling of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection. This game brings back the classic Battlefront games and introduces new content and characters, such as Kit Fisto.

Curious about the required storage space? The estimated Switch file size has been disclosed as 25.4GB on the US and UK eShop listings. Let’s take a look at what is included in this updated package for a quick overview.

This Classic Collection includes:

STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic)

-Includes Bonus Map: Jabba’s Palace

STAR WARS Battlefront II

-Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena

-Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto

Star Wars fans can anticipate engaging in large-scale battles with up to 64 players online. In order to join in, you must have the Switch Online base-tier subscription.

No official announcement has been made for this game yet, but we will keep you updated if we receive any information. Aspyr has released other Star Wars collections on the Switch in the past, with Limited Run helping out with hard copies as well.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection will be available on the Switch eShop starting March 14, 2024. Pre-orders are currently available on the Switch eShop, with a discount offered in certain regions.