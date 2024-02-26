Hand-Drawn Adventure ‘Bo: Path Of The Teal Lotus’ is set to debut on the Switch this July

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has announced its official release date for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. Humble Games and the game’s creator Squid Shock have confirmed that it will be available on July 18, 2024.

In case you didn’t catch our earlier review a couple of years ago, this side-scrolling action-platformer is influenced by Japanese folklore and includes Metroidvania elements. Contributors from Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R) are also part of this project. Here’s some additional information from the game’s Steam listing: