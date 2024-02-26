Hand-Drawn Adventure ‘Bo: Path Of The Teal Lotus’ is set to debut on the Switch this July

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus has announced its official release date for the Nintendo Switch and other platforms. Humble Games and the game’s creator Squid Shock have confirmed that it will be available on July 18, 2024.
In case you didn’t catch our earlier review a couple of years ago, this side-scrolling action-platformer is influenced by Japanese folklore and includes Metroidvania elements. Contributors from Another Metroid 2 Remake (AM2R) are also part of this project. Here’s some additional information from the game’s Steam listing:
Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore.
Undertake a mystical journey as Bō, a celestial blossom (fox tentaihana) descended from the heavens to fulfill a mysterious ancient prophecy. Use your legendary bō staff to bounce and glide fluidly through an otherworldly realm of hand-drawn, dreamlike landscapes, strange and adorable yokai, and massive monsters summoned from ancient legends of Japan.
Explore a diverse and interconnected world in a 2.5D side-scrolling action-platformer with Metroidvania elements. Journey to a haunted castle, a thriving Japanese-inspired metropolis, and many more strange and wondrous places—then find ways to travel back and fully explore newly unlocked paths and surprises.