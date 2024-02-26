Gundam Breaker 4 is set to make its debut on the Nintendo Switch in 2024

If you happened to miss it, Bandai Namco revealed Gundam Breaker 4 for the Switch and other platforms in Nintendo’s Partner Showcase this week.

Set to be released globally in 2024, this game lets you design your own powerful Gundam and take it into battle to defeat foes, collect parts, and enhance your robot with new abilities for endless customization options.

“Mix and match parts from over 250 base kits to personalise your own Gunpla with the biggest variety of mobile suits and parts of any Gundam Breaker game to date. Plus, you can collect, pose and display your creations in Diorama Mode.”

Prior to the game’s launch, Bandai Namco announced they would conduct closed network tests in Japan for all platforms on March 15th and March 17th. The test features a “visual lobby” accommodating up to 24 players, an online multiplayer mode with three units (comprising three quests and three difficulties), and the option to personalize 20 different units.

An exclusive broadcast of “Gundam Breaker News Station” in Japan today featured over 25 minutes of gameplay footage. Witness it in action from 42:32 to 1:09:20 in the video below (credit to Gematsu).