Exciting News: Another Classic Point-And-Click Adventure is Headed to the Switch

Humongous Entertainment has recently launched several Freddi Fish games on the Switch eShop, and they are now introducing another one next week. Freddi Fish and the Case of the Missing Kelp Seeds are set to make a comeback on February 29, 2024.

Here’s a brief overview of this title, which debuted in 1994, along with a glimpse. Players can take advantage of a 20% discount on the standard price ($11.99 / £10.79 instead of $14.99 / £13.49) in specific regions by pre-ordering from the eShop.

“Grandma Grouper’s kelp seeds are missing and without them all of the sea creatures will go hungry! Help underwater detective Freddi Fish and her finny friend Luther solve the case. Explore underwater caves, deep canyons and colorful reefs, and discover fascinating places like King Crab’s Castle and A Sunken Ship Out of Time, in an effort to save the reef. Children use logical thinking and reasoning skills as they gather information and then use what they have learned to solve the mysteries of the sea!”