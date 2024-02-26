Lady Gaga has recently joined the Fortnite Festival Season 2 lineup

Season 2 of the Fortnite Festival has kicked off with the addition of Lady Gaga, the “legendary superstar” behind hits like ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Just Dance’, as the festival icon.

Get ready to dive into the ‘Unlock Your Talent’ festival pass, available until April 22, 2024. Explore new instruments, jam tracks, and exciting surprises! This pass offers a free tier along with a premium reward track upgrade.

In case you missed the initial reveal back in December, Fortnite Festival offers a fresh music experience where you can either team up with a band or perform solo on stage to popular songs by top artists. Developed by Harmonix, known for their work on the Rock Band series,.