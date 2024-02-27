The duration of the Pokémon Day broadcast for Pokémon Presents has been disclosed

Following the Nintendo Partner Showcase, all eyes are now on the upcoming Pokémon Presents: Pokémon Day broadcast, set to stream live later today.

Initially announced for February 27th without mentioning the runtime, the Japanese broadcast link is now live. According to Gematsu, the video will be approximately 13 minutes long. By contrast, the Pokémon Day broadcast from last year lasted a little over 25 minutes.

Gematsu: “The Japanese premiere link for tomorrow’s Pokemon Direct broadcast is up, and metadata reveals its runtime is 12 minutes and 52 seconds”

Even though details are scarce, Serebii.net‘s Joe Merrick hinted on social media that there might be updates on Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Café ReMix.