Disney Dreamlight Valley receives a fresh update with the complete patch notes revealed

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest update will feature Mike Wazowski and Sulley from Monsters, Inc., set to be released on February 28, 2024, after being teased.

This marks the first significant update of the new year, with the team thrilled to officially introduce players to The Laugh Floor. Here is a short message from the team, along with the complete patch notes:

“From a new Realm and two monstrous new villagers, to improvements within Scrooge McDuck’s Shop and new ways to customize your avatar, there’s a lot to dig into with this update. Not only that, but we have a wide range of bug fixes and optimizations to share, thanks as always to the ever-helpful feedback of this community.”

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

A new realm door opens! Clock into The Laugh Floor and experience a day in the life of this iconic Monsters, Inc. locale!

Two new characters! It wouldn’t be The Laugh Floor without Mike Wazowski and Sulley! Undertake brand new friendship quests and earn monstrous new items as you welcome these two to the valley.

Check your in-game mailboxes for a surprise! As of The Laugh Floor Update, all players—whether they’ve been around since day one or will join in the future—will receive two much-anticipated items: the Partners statue for your valley and the ornate Dreamlight Armor outfit.

Get ready to live monstrously with a whole range of new ways to customize your avatar, from new skin tones to special contacts for your eyes to new styles of ears to choose from.

Plan your perfect cozy evening in with the Starlight House Bundle premium bundle, which offers up a wide range of customization items, including a Dream Style for Belle, a House Style fit for her sensibilities, clothing items (pajamas!), and furniture (a starlight projector!).

A new Star Path begins, offering up exciting new rewards that are equal parts sweet and monstrous—it’s the Lovely Monsters Star Path!

We’ve expanded Scrooge McDuck’s Shop! We know many of you check nearly every day in hopes of seeing that elusive furniture piece that’ll tie your collection together, so with this change, the shop will offer more options to choose from every day!

That’s not all that’s changed at Scrooge’s Shop. Back by popular demand, doors are now available for purchase once more!

– We’ve heard your requests and are happy to share that the ability to change the name of your avatar can now be found in the game settings.

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time, as well as some returning favorites from past Star Paths!

Express (and reward) yourself with a wide range of new, weekly DreamSnaps challenges.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES:

“The Wild Tangles Swarm” quest: Fixed an issue in which it was impossible to take a picture because the bugs disappeared.

“The Missing Prince” quest: Fixed an issue in which the statue piece doesn’t spawn or can’t be collected.

“Flying Metal Nuisance” quest: Fixed an issue in which a sandstone can block the player’s path.

“The Seed of Memories” quest: fixed an issue in which the Dreamlight Tree doesn’t grow.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Oops” quest: Fixed an issue in which the Espresso Machine would not appear in Chez Remy for some players.

“Restoring the Sunstone” quest: Fixed an issue in which the quest can get stuck on the ‘Bury the Dusk Fragment’ step.

“Something Comes A’Knocking” quest: fixed an issue in which the tree can’t be interacted with.

“The Heart of Dreamlight Valley” quest: fixed an issue in which the two heart fragments are recognized as the same one in the Crafting Station.

“The Great Blizzard” quest: fixed an issue in which the sparkling water particles do not appear.

“When Things Go Boom” quest: Fixed an issue in which a flame could spawn in an unreachable area.

“The Tower” quest: Fixed an issue in which the vine seeds would not appear.

“The Forgotten Project” quest: Fixed an issue in which the third crate may not spawn.

“The Ceremony” quest: Fixed an issue in which ‘Honored Place’ is not registered as placed in front of the house.

fixed an issue in which the second half of the Ancient Sphere can be blocked by a sandstone.

fixed an issue in which some players received ‘Initialization Error #101’ when trying to load into the game.

fixed an issue in which some objects couldn’t be placed on applicable furniture.

fixed an issue in which some objects couldn’t be removed from furniture when placed on top of it.

fixed an issue in which an invisible wall could block some players from reaching the beach area in The Ruins.

fixed an issue in which WALL·E’s garden could disappear for some players.

fixed an issue in which some outdoor furniture or trees would temporarily stop blending in with the ground after purchasing items from the Scrooge Shop.

fixed an issue in which some players couldn’t claim DreamSnaps rewards.

fixed multiple location-specific issues in which items became unreachable.

Various additional bug fixes, localization fixes, and stability improvements.