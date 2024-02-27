Update on Stardew Valley Version 1.6 Release Shared by the Creator

In a recent update, Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, announced that he has completed adding significant new content to the game.

Now, in celebration of the game’s 8th anniversary, he has officially announced a release date for Version 1.6. The PC version is set to release on March 19, 2024.

Barone mentions that the update will be available for console and mobile versions as soon as possible.

The developer of Stardew Valley acknowledged that Version 1.6 turned out to be bigger in scope than initially intended, leading to a longer development time.

During this period, the developer has introduced a significant festival, two mini-festivals, additional late-game content, fresh items, crafting recipes, winter attire for villagers, a new type of farm, hidden surprises, and numerous other features.

In the latest update, it was announced that over 30 million copies of Stardew Valley have been sold globally. ConcernedApe also mentioned that an official cookbook is on the way and a worldwide concert is currently taking place.