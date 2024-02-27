Exciting new Metroidvania game developed by a CERN physicist explores the fascinating world of science

Are you a fan of Metroidvanias? Are you a fan of science? Really? Exciting news! Exographer is an upcoming adventure title from Abylight Studios and SciFun Games.

Raphael Granier de Cassagnac, a CERN physicist and sci-fi author, created Exographer, which offers a distinctive perspective on the Metroidvania genre. Instead of focusing on combat, players are challenged with science-based puzzles. By harnessing four distinct powers, players can explore the mysterious and immersive world to uncover hidden secrets.

Featuring music by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story), Exographer appears to cater to fans of Metroidvanias who may not be as keen on combat-heavy games such as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or Metroid Dread.

Let’s delve into the essential features:

a 2D “metroidvania” adventure based on exploration, puzzles, and platforming

science-based powers, puzzles, and narrative

Discover traces of an ancient civilization on an alien planetoid

Overcome obstacles using and combining 4 powers: gluon boots, photon spheres, wedic waves, and zodiacal boxes

6 different atmospheres, 20 levels, 9 scientists, and 139 hidden pictures to reveal. Find 17 pixules (corresponding to real elementary particles)

15 hours of gameplay Soundtrack composed by Yann Van Der Cruyssen (Stray, Cave Story).

Exographer’s release date is currently set within the 2024 window, and we will be closely monitoring any updates in the upcoming weeks and months.