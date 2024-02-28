Nintendo Store replenishes Pokémon amiibo in specific regions

Exciting news for Pokémon enthusiasts and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo collectors! To mark Pokémon Day 2024, Nintendo has replenished its official online stores with a range of Pokémon amiibo.

The restock features popular Pokémon such as Pikachu, Squirtle, Ivysaur, Charizard, Mewtwo, Lucario, Greninja, and Incineroar. The price is $15.99 USD (or the regional equivalent), and availability may differ by region. The latest collection of Pokémon amiibo can now be found in various locations, including the US and Australia.

If you’re looking to expand your collection for Smash Bros. Ultimate, these amiibo are all compatible with the game. This is a great opportunity to grab any Pokémon figures you might be missing. The recent restock of Smash Bros. amiibo comes after the launch of the last Smash amiibo, Sora from Kingdom Hearts.