Sony has recently laid off 900 PlayStation employees, closed its London studio, and canceled projects

Sony’s PlayStation division has recently revealed plans to lay off approximately 900 employees, which accounts for about 8% of its workforce, as part of a company-wide reorganization.

This affects employees in all SIE regions and multiple PlayStation studios. PlayStation’s London studio in the UK is closing down, and there will be staff reductions at Firesprite studio. Staff reductions have affected Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Guerrilla Games, leading to the cancellation of some undisclosed projects.

SIE President & CEO Jim Ryan: “Ensuring our organization is future ready in this rapidly changing industry, we have concluded that tough decisions have become inevitable…It has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company. We had to step back, look at our business holistically, and move forward focusing on the long-term sustainability of the company and delivering the best experiences possible for our community. The goal is to streamline our resources to ensure our continued success and ability to deliver experiences gamers and creators have come to expect from us.”

Deck Nine Games, known for their work on the Life is Strange series, is letting go of 20% of its employees due to challenges in the gaming industry’s marketing landscape.

Deck Nine Games: “These people are amazing, talented, and awesome developers. They have made a huge impact during their time at Deck Nine Games and we did not take this decision lightly. Please hire these people if you can, they’re amazing.”

Supermassive Games, known for titles like The Dark Pictures Anthology and Little Nightmares III, made an announcement yesterday regarding a reorganization.