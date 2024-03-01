Embark on an interstellar journey in the latest complimentary expansion for Vampire Survivors

For fans of Vampire Survivors, the latest update takes players on a cosmic adventure.

The update is officially named the ‘Space-54 Update’ and comes at no cost. Introducing an additional bonus stage, two fresh characters, four new weapons, a new relic, and seven achievements waiting to be unlocked. There are additional layers waiting to be discovered!

For those who haven’t tried this game yet, it’s incredibly engaging and stands out as one of the top indie games of recent times. Our review of the Switch port on Nintendo Life had this to say: