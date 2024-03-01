Embark on an interstellar journey in the latest complimentary expansion for Vampire Survivors

For fans of Vampire Survivors, the latest update takes players on a cosmic adventure.
The update is officially named the ‘Space-54 Update’ and comes at no cost. Introducing an additional bonus stage, two fresh characters, four new weapons, a new relic, and seven achievements waiting to be unlocked. There are additional layers waiting to be discovered!
For those who haven’t tried this game yet, it’s incredibly engaging and stands out as one of the top indie games of recent times. Our review of the Switch port on Nintendo Life had this to say:
“The Switch port only adds more to love with local co-op and updated content. It’s so easy to slip into a blissful sense of flow in Vampire Survivors’ Castlevania-inspired, comically named levels as its ripping soundtrack and satisfying sound design propel you into the horde that you’ll surely lose track of time playing it. It’s a good thing that rounds don’t usually last more than half an hour.”