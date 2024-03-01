Multiple offices have been closed by 505 Games as Remedy acquires the rights to the Control IP

505 Games, an Italian video game publisher known for titles such as Ghostrunner and a cloud version of Control on the Switch, has revealed plans to close its offices in Germany, Spain, and France.

According to reports from Gamereactor via Eurogamer, this news is said to be a result of the business review conducted last year by parent company Digital Bros, which included intentions to reduce the workforce by 30 percent.

“Today’s news regarding our European offices is a part of our original announcement from November regarding 505’s business review”

In November, Digital Bros. noted that consumers are increasingly choosing to stick with well-known franchises and play them for extended periods rather than trying out new games.

Regarding IP such as Control, Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Alan Wake 2, recently purchased the complete rights to the series for €17 million. This encompasses the rights to the original game, its sequel, and a multiplayer spinoff.