The producer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had to pause his playthrough of Zelda

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to release this week. While most PlayStation 5 owners are excited to play this highly anticipated game, producer Yoshinori Kitase has his sights set on returning to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kitase expressed his admiration for the series since the original Legend of Zelda game on the NES. He enjoyed Tears of the Kingdom, but life got in the way, as it often does for many Zelda fans.

Rebirth’s development became his main focus, causing him to pause Nintendo’s latest Zelda game just before completing it!

Yoshinori Kitase: “I definitely play most of them, including the latest, Tears of the Kingdom. I actually got right up into the end of it, but unfortunately my work on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth got really busy right at that point, and I’ve kind of had it on hold since then.”

Kitase mentioned in the same interview that he has played the majority of the games in the Zelda series, although he has missed some spinoffs. Despite his busy schedule, he has managed to make time to revisit Pikmin 4 due to some unfinished business. His favorite video game characters are the Pikmin.

Kitase on Pikmin 4: “There are still things I haven’t done yet, so I really want to go through and get everything,”

If you’re looking for a quick gaming session with Zelda and Pikmin on the Switch, you’ll have to make do with the original version of Final Fantasy 7 on the eShop. The Crisis Core remake is also available on the hybrid system.