Home » NEWS » The producer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had to pause his playthrough of Zelda

The producer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had to pause his playthrough of Zelda

Jacob Chambers March 1, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is set to release this week. While most PlayStation 5 owners are excited to play this highly anticipated game, producer Yoshinori Kitase has his sights set on returning to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kitase expressed his admiration for the series since the original Legend of Zelda game on the NES. He enjoyed Tears of the Kingdom, but life got in the way, as it often does for many Zelda fans.

Rebirth’s development became his main focus, causing him to pause Nintendo’s latest Zelda game just before completing it!

Yoshinori Kitase: “I definitely play most of them, including the latest, Tears of the Kingdom. I actually got right up into the end of it, but unfortunately my work on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth got really busy right at that point, and I’ve kind of had it on hold since then.”

Kitase mentioned in the same interview that he has played the majority of the games in the Zelda series, although he has missed some spinoffs. Despite his busy schedule, he has managed to make time to revisit Pikmin 4 due to some unfinished business. His favorite video game characters are the Pikmin.

Kitase on Pikmin 4: “There are still things I haven’t done yet, so I really want to go through and get everything,”

If you’re looking for a quick gaming session with Zelda and Pikmin on the Switch, you’ll have to make do with the original version of Final Fantasy 7 on the eShop. The Crisis Core remake is also available on the hybrid system.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Embark on an interstellar journey in the latest complimentary expansion for Vampire Survivors

For fans of Vampire Survivors, the latest update takes players on a cosmic adventure. The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security