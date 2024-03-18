More Restocking Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo

Now that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo (Sora from Kingdom Hearts) has been released, restocks in recent weeks may allow you to complete the collection.

Comicbook.com reports that GameStop is refilling four Ultimate amiibo in North America. Charizard, Pikachu, R.O.B., and Duck Hunt amiibo.

These are all available for pre-order, with the official re-release on April 26, 2024. They cost USD 15.99 apiece.

This replenishment follows last month’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update to Version 13.0.2, which added support for the final amiibo. Nintendo recently celebrated the game’s fifth anniversary with new spirits and events.