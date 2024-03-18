Planet of Lana Switches Off-Earth Odyssey Next Month

Thunderful and Wishfully revealed Planet of Lana for Nintendo Switch this spring during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last November.

This week, it was reported that Switch and PlayStation will release the game on April 16, 2024.

Planet of Lana launches April 16th on Nintendo Switch & PlayStation! Get ready to explore a breathtaking world with your loyal companion Mui as you navigate stunning landscapes, solve puzzles & overcome mysterious dangers. Don't miss out – pre-order now! ⬇️ — Planet of Lana (@PlanetofLana) March 15, 2024

Watch the touching announcement trailer above. The game includes amazing graphics and a “rousing soundtrack” by D.I.C.E. and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian).

In Planet of Lana, you’ll control Lana, who may order her “cat-like buddy” Mui to face platforming difficulties, riddles, and spider-like robot adversaries.