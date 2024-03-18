Home » NEWS » Planet of Lana Switches Off-Earth Odyssey Next Month

Jacob Chambers March 18, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

Thunderful and Wishfully revealed Planet of Lana for Nintendo Switch this spring during Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase last November.

This week, it was reported that Switch and PlayStation will release the game on April 16, 2024.

Watch the touching announcement trailer above. The game includes amazing graphics and a “rousing soundtrack” by D.I.C.E. and BAFTA-nominated composer Takeshi Furukawa (The Last Guardian).

In Planet of Lana, you’ll control Lana, who may order her “cat-like buddy” Mui to face platforming difficulties, riddles, and spider-like robot adversaries.

“Lana’s world is upended as mysterious alien orbs appear in the sky and robots begin capturing villagers for an unknown purpose. Where they’ve come from and what this all means is up to you to discover as you progress throughout your adventure. All Lana knows is that she has to save her sister.

“Through dense jungles, sunlit meadows, arid deserts and the cold steel of alien architecture, Planet of Lana treats players to breathtaking natural landscapes in an spectacular adventure that blends the epic scale of the events that threaten Lana’s whole world with a story about a touching personal relationship built between the game’s two underdog protagonists.”

 

