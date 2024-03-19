Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes showcases captivating gameplay on both the PS5 and PS4 platforms

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has been in development for quite some time, originally starting as a Kickstarter project and serving as a spiritual successor to the beloved Suikoden series. With the highly anticipated launch just a little over a month away, scheduled for April 23rd on both PS5 and PS4, a brand new trailer has been released. This exciting trailer showcases a glimpse of the game’s diverse cast of companion characters while also providing captivating snippets of gameplay.

Eiyuden Chronicle boasts an impressive roster of playable characters, adding depth and variety to the gameplay experience. Similar to Suikoden and Chrono Cross, a multitude of potential party members can be found throughout the expansive game world. With a diverse cast of characters ranging from noble warriors to charming tricksters, even including talking sharks and fantastical creatures, the game offers a captivating array of companions to discover and recruit. Finding the most sought-after allies becomes an enjoyable quest in and of itself.

Regrettably, the gaming industry has suffered a great loss with the passing of Yoshitaka Murayama, the brilliant mind behind beloved titles such as Suikoden and Eiyuden Chronicle. It is with heavy hearts that we mourn his untimely departure, as he succumbed to complications arising from a long-standing illness. Murayama will unfortunately miss out on the opportunity to witness the reactions of fans to his work. However, Rabbit & Bear Studios has announced that the scenario work is complete, and players can look forward to enjoying it upon the game’s release.

Are you eagerly anticipating the release of Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes? Or is the never-ending stream of high-quality RPGs starting to wear thin? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section below.