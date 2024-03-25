Home » NEWS » Slayer Might Be Next DLC Character in Guilty Gear Strive’s Fourth Season

Slayer Might Be Next DLC Character in Guilty Gear Strive’s Fourth Season

Jacob Chambers March 25, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 is set to introduce the highly anticipated return of A.B.A. on the 26th of March. However, it seems that Arc System Works has more in store for fans as they continue to expand and enhance the game. Announced during the Arc World Tour 2023 finals, Season 4 is currently in development, promising a new roster of DLC characters for players to look forward to.

However, it’s worth noting that Slayer has been hinted at as the ultimate combatant for Season 3. Fans are anticipating the legendary vampire’s debut in May. The teaser is conveniently located towards the end of the livestream, which we have embedded above for your convenience. We are eagerly anticipating the team’s take on Slayer, considering their impressive track record of revamping the designs of other beloved Guilty Gear characters in Strive.

Guilty Gear Strive is fast approaching its third anniversary, having launched in the summer of 2021. The game’s competitive scene remains robust, with ongoing post-launch support that shows no signs of slowing down. With the announcement of a fourth season, it seems like things are looking up.

Are you still engrossed in Guilty Gear Strive? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

‘Dark Arisen’ eShop Sale to Celebrate the Release of Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been released by Capcom this week, and for those seeking a ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security