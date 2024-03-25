Slayer Might Be Next DLC Character in Guilty Gear Strive’s Fourth Season

Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 is set to introduce the highly anticipated return of A.B.A. on the 26th of March. However, it seems that Arc System Works has more in store for fans as they continue to expand and enhance the game. Announced during the Arc World Tour 2023 finals, Season 4 is currently in development, promising a new roster of DLC characters for players to look forward to.

However, it’s worth noting that Slayer has been hinted at as the ultimate combatant for Season 3. Fans are anticipating the legendary vampire’s debut in May. The teaser is conveniently located towards the end of the livestream, which we have embedded above for your convenience. We are eagerly anticipating the team’s take on Slayer, considering their impressive track record of revamping the designs of other beloved Guilty Gear characters in Strive.

Guilty Gear Strive is fast approaching its third anniversary, having launched in the summer of 2021. The game’s competitive scene remains robust, with ongoing post-launch support that shows no signs of slowing down. With the announcement of a fourth season, it seems like things are looking up.

Are you still engrossed in Guilty Gear Strive? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.