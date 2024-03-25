The Final Fantasy train keeps on rolling, unstoppable! FF14: Dawntrail is set to release on July 2nd for both PS5 and PS4

Final Fantasy has had an eventful year, and it seems like Square Enix is only just getting started. After the recent announcement of The Rising Tide, an add-on for Final Fantasy 16, the publisher has officially announced that the highly anticipated MMO expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, will be launching on July 2nd. Of course, this all comes after the highly anticipated release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth last month.

Dawntrail is set to open pre-orders on March 26th, and it’s worth noting that there are several exciting bonuses that pay homage to Final Fantasy 9. During a panel at PAX East 2024, director Naoki Yoshida hinted at a mysterious reason behind these occurrences. It has been circulating in the rumor mill for some time now that a remake of the iconic PS1 RPG is currently in the works.

Regardless, the pre-order bonuses consist of a wind-up Zidane minion and Azeyma’s earrings, which provide a significant 30% boost to XP when equipped. Players will have the opportunity to dive into the expansion three days before its official release, allowing for an early start on June 28th. Naturally, one must have made significant progress in Endwalker beforehand.

For both PS5 and PS4, players have the option to acquire the expansion for $39.99 or opt for the Digital Collector’s Edition priced at $59.99. The latter option offers players a variety of extra in-game items, such as a mount modeled after the Ark eidolon and a wind-up Garnet minion, both drawing inspiration from Final Fantasy 9. In addition, you will receive a Chocobo brush.