The Pokémon TV service on Nintendo Switch has officially come to an end

If you somehow managed to overlook this important piece of news, let me bring you up to speed. The Pokémon Company made it crystal clear that their Pokémon TV service will come to an end on March 28, 2024.

Since this date has already passed, the app and browser will no longer work on multiple devices, such as the Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and smart TVs. Upon launching the app on your Switch, you can expect to encounter the following error code:

Error Code: 2124-4609 – “This online service has ended. Thank you for your interest”

According to Serebii.net, it seems that a few individuals are still managing to access the app, although this privilege may not last much longer.

This app and browser, released on the Switch eShop in 2021, provided fans with the opportunity to freely enjoy past episodes of the Pokémon anime. If you’re a fan of the Pokémon anime, you’ll be pleased to know that you can continue watching it on popular platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and other similar services. Be sure to visit the official website for additional information.