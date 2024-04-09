Home » NEWS » Switch Online’s Missions & Rewards introduces a fresh collection of icons that can only be obtained through gameplay

Jacob Chambers April 9, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has once again unveiled a fresh collection of “play and redeem” icons exclusively for Switch Online members, with the spotlight shining brightly on none other than the iconic Super Mario himself.

The icons in question draw inspiration from Super Mario Bros., Super Mario 3D World, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Mario Odyssey. Each one can be purchased for 10 platinum points, while borders and backgrounds come at a price of 5 platinum points each.

As pointed out by ‘NSO Icons Alerts’ on social media, players will need to launch each of these games before they can make a purchase. Allow me to provide you with a comprehensive overview:

“Just as a reminder all of these Play & Redeem icons require you to play the corresponding software three separate times in the last 30 days with at least 24 hours between each session. Make sure to plan in advance if you want to claim any of these!”

Hurry and snag this limited-time offer before it disappears on April 15, 2024. This is just another addition to the growing list of “play and redeem” icon unlocks for Switch Online’s Missions and Rewards in recent months.

