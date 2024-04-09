The End! Nintendo Closes 3DS, Wii U Online Servers

Today marks the long-awaited day when Nintendo’s promise to discontinue “online play and other functionality” for the 3DS and Wii U has finally come to fruition. Brace yourselves, for the end is here!

The online services for both of these systems have been officially discontinued, signaling the conclusion of Nintendo’s network generation. In a puzzling move, Nintendo has decided to discontinue the option of combining eShop funds with Nintendo accounts. This decision has left many gamers scratching their heads.

Nintendo: “Online play service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software ended…Thank you very much for your long-term patronage.”

Nintendo first announced the discontinuation of 3DS and Wii U online play in October 2023, but it wasn’t until January of this year that they finally confirmed the exact date.

Discover all the details about the shutdown in our comprehensive guide. Additionally, Nintendo provides a Q&A page regarding this matter. Some services, such as Pokémon Bank for the 3DS, have also been made available for free. When it comes to software services from “other publishers,” there might be a few exceptions to consider.

Continuing from Nintendo’s decision to shut down the 3DS and Wii U eShops in March of last year, customers are no longer able to make purchases.