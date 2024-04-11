This June, 34 Sports Games: World Edition will have minigame chaos on the Switch

We have moved far beyond the era of Wii Sports, yet some companies continue to release compilations that include a variety of sports-themed minigames. Keeping their audience in anticipation, Maximum Entertainment has revealed their plans to release yet another sports compilation for the Switch on June 28th, 2024.

This game, titled 34 Sports Games—World Edition, claims to be an “enhanced version” of the already existing “30 Sports Games in 1” on the Switch. The latest version features a fresh design, a variety of new games, and enhanced customization options. As you dive into the game, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a whopping 34 sports games, all from the perspective of your own customizable avatar.

As showcased in the trailer above, players will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports, including ice skating, motocross, minigolf, swimming, and archery, in both solo and multiplayer modes. Players will have the opportunity to explore various locations across the globe as they unlock a wide range of costumes and cosmetics. Once again, this title is set to make its way to the Switch (as well as other platforms) in both physical and digital formats this June.

If you’ve been craving a nostalgic arcade sports experience, this game might catch your attention.