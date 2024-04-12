Reports suggest that Discord is taking action against servers and creator accounts associated with switch emulators

Reportedly, Discord is deactivating the developer accounts for the Nintendo Switch emulators Suyu and Sudachi, in addition to removing the servers for those emulators.

The Verge claims that Discord informed the emulators’ creators that they were disseminating content in violation of intellectual property. Discord informed The Verge in a statement that a court-ordered injunction had been issued to remove the aforementioned content, implying a direct correlation between the current action and the prior legal disputes pertaining to the Switch emulator Yuzu.

“Discord responds to and complies with all legal and valid Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) requests. In this instance, there was also a court ordered injunction for the takedown of these materials, and we took action in a manner consistent with the court order.”

It’s not entirely clear whether the Discord channels themselves were actually infringing on any intellectual property rights. The developers had previously mentioned that they were implementing necessary precautions to prevent any action from Nintendo. However, it is also plausible that certain individuals within the channels may have been sharing content that could potentially violate Discord’s policy.

Despite the circumstances, it is important to note that Discord’s Copyright and IP Policy clearly outlines that only content that violates copyright law will be taken down, and accounts of repeat offenders will be permanently disabled. According to Sudachi’s developer, Jarrod Norwell, Discord’s decision to remove his account was unexpected and lacked sufficient explanation.

It appears that Discord’s decision to remove entire channels and developer accounts is a meticulous effort to ensure compliance. It seems that the company is keen on avoiding any potential backlash from Nintendo. Hopefully more information will come to light regarding the issue, but it appears that Nintendo is taking strong action against Switch emulators.