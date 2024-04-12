“Coromon,” a Pokémon-like game, will be released physically on the Switch; pre-orders begin next week

For those who have been eagerly following the arrival of Coromon on the Nintendo Switch and patiently waiting for a physical release, the good news is here. Limited Run has recently revealed that a hard copy of the game will be available for purchase in the near future.

Pre-orders for Coromon on Switch are set to open next week on April 19th and will be available until May 19th. The game is available for purchase at a price of $34.99 (or your regional equivalent). The shipping date is projected to fall within the range of September 1st to September 30th, 2024.

“Coromon is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time.”

Tame Coromon and explore a vast world filled with thrilling turn-based battles, brain-twisting puzzles, and a mysterious threat to the world that awaits defeat! Coromon is coming to Switch physical! Pre-orders launch 4/19. Wishlist today: https://t.co/6Kysk5O9iR pic.twitter.com/poxZR3Thuh — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 11, 2024

Discover more about this Pokémon-style game by reading our review on Nintendo Life. When it first launched on Nintendo’s hybrid system in 2022, here’s what we had to say: