“Coromon,” a Pokémon-like game, will be released physically on the Switch; pre-orders begin next week

Jacob Chambers April 12, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

For those who have been eagerly following the arrival of Coromon on the Nintendo Switch and patiently waiting for a physical release, the good news is here. Limited Run has recently revealed that a hard copy of the game will be available for purchase in the near future.

Pre-orders for Coromon on Switch are set to open next week on April 19th and will be available until May 19th. The game is available for purchase at a price of $34.99 (or your regional equivalent). The shipping date is projected to fall within the range of September 1st to September 30th, 2024.

“Coromon is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time.”

Discover more about this Pokémon-style game by reading our review on Nintendo Life. When it first launched on Nintendo’s hybrid system in 2022, here’s what we had to say:

“Coromon takes aim at one of the greatest series of all time and, while it isn’t any threat to Pokémon’s worldwide domination, it is a charming and fun nostalgia trip for fans.”

 

