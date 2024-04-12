Quake-Powered FPS Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin Sets Firm Release Date for Nintendo Switch

Mark your calendars! The first-person shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, which uses Quake, recently revealed a confirmed release date for the Nintendo Switch.
The highly anticipated console release, originally slated for spring 2023, has been rescheduled for April 25th of this year. Well, it seems that the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived! The title in question was released for early access on Steam in February of this year. Presenting the official announcement from 3D Realms:
WRATH is coming to consoles April 25th! https://t.co/DuLd4FvR4q
— 3D Realms (@3DRealms) April 11, 2024
Now, let’s dive into the backstory and features of this highly anticipated upcoming release, available on Steam. Originally announced for consoles in 2019, the game has now evolved into a much more immersive and polished experience.
“You are Outlander. Once adrift upon the Ageless Sea, you now find yourself on the shores of a dying world. From the consuming darkness emerges a figure cloaked in white: the Shepherd of Wayward Souls, who burdens you with the task of hunting down the remaining Guardians of the Old World. You must journey into the vast gloom to explore ancient ruins, discover forgotten secrets and battle the horrors that lurk within.”
– Travel with the Shepherd of Wayward Souls across 3 unique hubs and 15 maps
– Explore a vast world shrouded in darkness, passionately crafted by the hands of longtime veterans of the Quake scene.
– Lay waste to 15 unique enemies lurking in the shadows, thirsting for your blood.
– Defeat the 3 Godlike Guardians of the Old World
– Exert your dominance through the aggressive dance of combat with 10 unique artifacts
– Comb each level thoroughly, uncovering secrets to help you survive
– Immerse yourself in haunting music born from the twisted mind of Andrew Hulshult (Quake Champions, – Dusk, Amid Evil and DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One).