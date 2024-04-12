Quake-Powered FPS Wrath: Aeon Of Ruin Sets Firm Release Date for Nintendo Switch

Mark your calendars! The first-person shooter Wrath: Aeon of Ruin, which uses Quake, recently revealed a confirmed release date for the Nintendo Switch.

The highly anticipated console release, originally slated for spring 2023, has been rescheduled for April 25th of this year. Well, it seems that the moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived! The title in question was released for early access on Steam in February of this year. Presenting the official announcement from 3D Realms:

WRATH is coming to consoles April 25th! https://t.co/DuLd4FvR4q — 3D Realms (@3DRealms) April 11, 2024

Now, let’s dive into the backstory and features of this highly anticipated upcoming release, available on Steam. Originally announced for consoles in 2019, the game has now evolved into a much more immersive and polished experience.