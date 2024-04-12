Over 100 games in QubicGames’ Switch eShop are on sale for just $0.20 each

Publisher QubicGames has just revealed an exciting announcement: a 20th anniversary Switch eShop sale is on the horizon for both North America and Europe. This sale is set to bring joy to gamers everywhere, as over 100 digital titles will have their prices slashed. Get ready to dive into a world of discounted gaming goodness! The game will be accessible between April 12th and May 1st, 2024.

Let’s start by examining the parameters and prices, which vary greatly depending on your region. For the purposes of this discussion, we’ll focus on North America. QubicGames has announced that all games featured in the sale will be available for a remarkably low price of $0.20 each. However, to be eligible for this offer, it is necessary to already own a digital copy of the Coloring Book.

Fortunately, it doesn’t cost anything. Once you’ve downloaded it, you’ll have access to the sale. It’s incredibly straightforward. If you happen to possess Robonauts, Pocket Mini Golf, Hole io, or Geki Yaba Anniversary Edition, then you’ll also be granted access.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the publisher has announced that the majority of games will be priced at €0.99 / £0.89. However, it remains uncertain whether users in this region will be required to own a coloring book in order to be eligible for these prices. It remains free, but it wouldn’t hurt to add it to your library.

Jakub Pieczykolan, CEO of QubicGames, shared his thoughts:

“We are incredibly grateful to our fans for their unwavering support throughout the last two decades. To celebrate this milestone, we wanted to give back to the players who have stood by us every step of the way.“

We currently lack a comprehensive overview of the games available, but QubicGames has mentioned that titles such as Hole io, Real Boxing 2, and Dex will be included in their lineup.