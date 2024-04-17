Europa is a stunning adventure game that draws inspiration from the enchanting world of Studio Ghibli and the open-air exploration of Breath of the Wild

Europa, the highly anticipated open-world adventure, is set to make its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2024, courtesy of Novadust Entertainment and Future Friends Games. Get ready to embark on a breathtaking journey like no other.

Today’s Indie World showcase provided us with exciting news that this enchanting and serene adventure will be making its way to the hybrid console and PC. In addition to that, players have the option to visit the eShop and immediately download a complimentary demo of the game.

Set on the moon ‘Europa’, players will assume the role of Zee, an android with a versatile backpack that allows for running, jumping, gliding, and flying across the vibrant landscapes. Zee’s adventure offers a captivating journey that delves into the mysteries of the moon. It invites players to reflect on our connection with nature, discover a long-lost civilization, and indulge in endless exploration. The game exudes a captivating atmosphere reminiscent of Breath of the Wild, infused with the enchanting artistry of Studio Ghibli. Anticipation builds as we eagerly await the opportunity to immerse ourselves in its world.

Europa is set to make its debut on the Switch later in 2024. The game will also be available on PC through Steam. Are you planning to embark on a lunar glide? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.