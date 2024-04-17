Ubisoft addresses the Star Wars Outlaws Exclusive Jabba the Hutt controversy

Ever since Ubisoft revealed the hefty $130 price tag for the Ultimate Edition of Star Wars Outlaws, fans have been expressing their frustration at the idea of a single-player game justifying the need for a Season Pass. Furthermore, the only way to experience the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission at launch is by acquiring the Season Pass.

Ubisoft has recently released a statement emphasizing the significant role of Jabba the Hutt and the notorious Hutt Cartel as one of the main syndicates in the game. Players can expect to engage with this faction throughout the base game. However, Ubisoft offers players the opportunity to experience an optional, additional mission and spend some extra time with the main character by purchasing the Season Pass. In the mission description, Kay finds herself in the midst of assembling a crew for the Canto Bight heist when she unexpectedly receives a job offer from none other than Jabba the Hutt. It appears that ND-5 has a long-standing debt with Jabba, and now the time has come for him to pay up.

In a statement to IGN, a representative from Ubisoft provided clarification regarding the presence of Jabba the Hutt and the Hutt Cartel in Star Wars Outlaws. According to the spokesperson, these iconic syndicates will play a significant role in the game, ensuring that all players, regardless of the edition they purchase, get to fully immerse themselves in this thrilling experience. The Jabba’s Gambit mission is a thrilling addition to the Hutt Cartel storyline, as Kay and Nix venture through the vast expanse of the Outer Rim. This mission will only be accessible to players who have purchased the season pass or a special edition of the game that includes the season pass.