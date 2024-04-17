Wasteland DJ Three Dog Actor Expresses Interest in Amazon’s Fallout Adaptation

The actor who brought life to the unforgettable Fallout 3 radio host, Three Dog, has expressed interest in joining Amazon’s highly acclaimed TV adaptation. Erik Todd Dellums, the voice behind the character in Bethesda’s 2008 game, hints at an upcoming project that promises to be even more intense and captivating than Three Dog. With his signature blend of humor and charm, Dellums has us eagerly awaiting what he has in store.

A fantastic addition to an already outstanding game was the Three Dog radio commentary. Over time, he would delve into the player’s actions and decisions, analyzing them with a discerning eye. The players would come across the cool cat during the main storyline, but what really made him endearing were the quirky tangents he would go off on while on the air. Maybe there’s room for a brief appearance in the inevitable second season of the show? Dellum seems to be quite confident, expressing his thoughts on Twitter.

I would love to voice a new DJ in the #FalloutOnPrime series! Darker than ThreeDog, but just as funny and alluring! I've got something new to unleash! Seeking #ToddHoward! #ShareLove #ThreeDog https://t.co/eED16BKJ2D — ErikToddDellums (@ErikToddDellums) April 13, 2024

Do you think it would be worthwhile to have Three Dog make a comeback, even if it’s just in a symbolic way? What makes the character so incredibly charismatic? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.