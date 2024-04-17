UK-based game studio Kwalee has recently announced a round of layoffs as part of their strategy to make room for new hires

UK studio and publisher Kwalee has announced that they have recently made some staff cuts in order to restructure their business and take advantage of promising growth prospects. Unfortunately, the company has recently laid off 40 employees, or about 10% of the workforce. However, Kwalee emphasized its plans to increase its current headcount of around 400 to a range of 410 to 420.

According to reports from game developers, MobileGamer.biz (a sister site to MobileGamer.biz’s) has provided some interesting information. The cuts have been made gradually over the course of several months, primarily at the studio’s UK headquarters in Leamington Spa. A representative from Kwalee has provided MobileGamer.biz with a statement:

“We are strategically restructuring our business and assembling a dynamic team to fully capitalize on the immense growth potential within the sector. As part of this endeavor, we are excited to announce the addition of 20 new positions to our workforce.” Kwalee possesses a vast global reach, a team of experienced managers, and secure financial backing. Their unique approach allows them to capitalize on both natural growth and strategic acquisitions.

The CEO of Kwalee is David Darling, who, along with his brother, co-founded the renowned UK studio Codemasters in 1986. In recognition of his contributions to the computer games industry, he was honored with the title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Kwalee has primarily focused on developing mobile games, but publishing console games is also a significant part of its portfolio. The Precinct is set to be released soon on the PS5.

Does the audacious hiring and firing behavior come as a surprise to you, or does it appear to be typical? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.