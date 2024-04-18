The sales of Fallout 4 in Europe have increased by an impressive 7,500%, establishing the dominance of the Bethesda series in the region

Bethesda has effectively capitalized on the popularity of Amazon Prime’s acclaimed TV show to generate widespread enthusiasm for Fallout, resulting in a remarkable 7,500% surge in sales of Fallout 4 in Europe. Last week, it was the game that sold the most copies on the continent, considering both physical and digital sales. Additional entries in the RPG series, such as Fallout 3, Fallout 76, and Fallout: New Vegas, have also achieved a position within the top 10.

According to data provided by GSD, Fallout 4 had the highest sales on PC, making up 69 percent of total sales. The RPG is easily accessible on PS Plus Extra and Xbox Game Pass; thus, subscribers do not need to make a purchase in order to commence playing. Subsequently, Fallout 76, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3 secured the eighth, ninth, and tenth rankings, respectively. Prior to Bethesda’s acquisition of the intellectual property, the Fallout Classic Collection, comprising the first two games along with Fallout Tactics, ranked as the 43rd highest-selling game in Europe last week.

Due to significant price reductions and the upcoming release of a PlayStation 5 version of Fallout 4, it is anticipated that the newer Fallout games will remain popular and continue to be among the top-selling games for a considerable period of time. Scheduled for release on April 25th, 2024, the upcoming launch of the product guarantees enhanced resolutions and frame rates, along with additional content from its Creation Club. Existing PS4 owners will receive a complimentary upgrade; however, if you do not currently possess Fallout 4, it would be advantageous to peruse the ongoing sale on the PS Store to acquire it at a reduced price.

European Best-Selling Games (8th–14th April 2024)