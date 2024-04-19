Hatsune Miku’s Fitness Boxing Game is receiving an exciting DLC update!

Imagineer has recently announced that a new DLC update will be released next week for Hatsune Miku’s Fitness Boxing game in Japan. This update will introduce an exciting “Editor Mode” based on local classifications.

The DLC is set to release on April 25th, 2024, with a price tag of 990 yen (approximately $6). This exciting new feature gives players the ability to design their own exercise routines with the beloved virtual idol. Players have the option to personalize and modify the pre-existing workouts available in the game.

Players will have the opportunity to share their own courses with others online. Following the release of the Fitness Boxing DLC featuring Hatsune Miku, players can look forward to additional paid content that will bring them new exercise music and costumes. In addition, a complimentary patch is in development that will introduce a fresh song, a stylish costume, and a collection of 12 captivating illustrations.