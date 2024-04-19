Nintendo Store in North America introduces a new addition to their inventory: an item from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Even though Nintendo has finished developing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch, they haven’t completely forgotten about this particular entry.
This week, the My Nintendo Store has introduced a new addition to its collection: the ‘Leaf Bandana’ with a New Horizons theme. This product is priced at 500 Platinum Points (shipping fees may apply) and is constructed entirely from 100% polyester. Allow me to provide you with a comprehensive overview:
Live your best island life with a Nook Inc. leaf-motif bandana inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Bandana Size: 23”x 16”, Package Size: 5.5”x5.5”
In addition, the 3-pack of ‘The Roost Coasters with Tin’ has made a return. It can be purchased for 800 platinum points.
Bring home a sip of island life with this three-pack coaster set inspired by the café owned by the composed Brewster, the Roost*, featured in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch™ system.
These coasters pair well with those coo—er, cozy—moments shared with friends and family over a relaxing cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa. Each coaster is made of cork padding and features a laminated top. The set comes in a tin container.