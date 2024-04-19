Home » NEWS » Nintendo Store in North America introduces a new addition to their inventory: an item from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Store in North America introduces a new addition to their inventory: an item from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Jacob Chambers April 19, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Even though Nintendo has finished developing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch, they haven’t completely forgotten about this particular entry.

This week, the My Nintendo Store has introduced a new addition to its collection: the ‘Leaf Bandana’ with a New Horizons theme. This product is priced at 500 Platinum Points (shipping fees may apply) and is constructed entirely from 100% polyester. Allow me to provide you with a comprehensive overview:

Live your best island life with a Nook Inc. leaf-motif bandana inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Bandana Size: 23”x 16”, Package Size: 5.5”x5.5”

In addition, the 3-pack of ‘The Roost Coasters with Tin’ has made a return. It can be purchased for 800 platinum points.

Bring home a sip of island life with this three-pack coaster set inspired by the café owned by the composed Brewster, the Roost*, featured in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch™ system.

These coasters pair well with those coo—er, cozy—moments shared with friends and family over a relaxing cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa. Each coaster is made of cork padding and features a laminated top. The set comes in a tin container.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

This update to Stardew Valley adds 40 new mine layouts. Here are the full patch notes

We’re still waiting for the Stardew Valley “1.6 Update” for Switch, but Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security