Nintendo Store in North America introduces a new addition to their inventory: an item from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Even though Nintendo has finished developing Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Switch, they haven’t completely forgotten about this particular entry.

This week, the My Nintendo Store has introduced a new addition to its collection: the ‘Leaf Bandana’ with a New Horizons theme. This product is priced at 500 Platinum Points (shipping fees may apply) and is constructed entirely from 100% polyester. Allow me to provide you with a comprehensive overview:

Live your best island life with a Nook Inc. leaf-motif bandana inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Bandana Size: 23”x 16”, Package Size: 5.5”x5.5”