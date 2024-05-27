There are now two games based on The Quintessential Quintuplets available on PS4, in case you missed it

With the success of the manga series The Quintessential Quintuplets, it was only a matter of time before video game adaptations came into play. The series has already seen anime series and a movie, so it’s no surprise that video games would follow suit. Two visual novels, The Quintessential Quintuplets: Memories of a Quintessential Summer and The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Memories Spent with You, were created by Mages and released in Japan a few years ago. Now they’re available worldwide on PS4, in case you missed the memo.

Memories of a Quintessential Summer, a standalone story, follows the journey of private tutor and protagonist Futaro Uesugi as he receives an invitation to the private island of the eponymous quintuplets. However, in the face of an unexpected and treacherous storm, a relaxing long weekend turns into a challenging two-week battle for survival. Connect with quintuplets through story events and choices to deepen your friendship in this delightful romantic comedy,” the blurb states.

Meanwhile, Five Memories Spent with You takes things to the next level: “In anticipation of a long-distance relationship post-graduation, Futaro is eager to reaffirm his emotions to the girl he previously confessed to,” states the press release. He is determined to plant a kiss on her lips during their graduation trip. What will happen to their love? Well, it’s ultimately your decision, as you’ll have complete control over which quintuplet you choose to engage in inappropriate behavior with.

These games may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but visual novel enthusiasts will definitely enjoy having them translated and released in the western market. You have the option to purchase each title separately or as a double-pack if that suits your preference. Do you enjoy The Quintessential Quintuplets manga or its subsequent anime adaptation? Spread some love in the comments section below.