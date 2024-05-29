CD Projekt Red aims to increase the frequency of their major game releases

CD Projekt Red, the renowned publisher and developer behind The Witcher and Cyberpunk, aims to increase the frequency of their major game releases. The company, in its recent quarterly earnings call, unveiled its ambitious plans to streamline its release schedule and ensure a more consistent flow of new products.

CD Projekt has released a series of core games including The Witcher (2007), The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings (2011), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), and Cyberpunk 2077 (2020), excluding expansions. During the call, the company was questioned about its ability to handle multiple large games at once. According to Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski, that was already the case. “We have tackled the challenge of juggling multiple projects before, such as when we took on [Cyberpunk 2077 DLC] Phantom Liberty. This ambitious endeavor involved a massive team of nearly 300 individuals. Simultaneously, we were also immersed in the development of Polaris. This allowed us to gain valuable experience in managing multiple projects at once.”

As of 30th April, CD Projekt currently has a team of 630 developers, with the majority dedicated to working on Polaris, the highly anticipated next installment in the Witcher series. In typical corporate fashion, we were even provided with a graph illustrating the current allocation of staff.

Nowakowski emphasizes the company’s current projects, stating, “We are actively working on multiple projects.” Cyberpunk 2 is currently in development in Boston, while Polaris is primarily being developed in Europe. We have other projects in the works, such as Project Sirius and a collaboration with The Molasses Flood in Boston. The Witcher 1 remake has been developed in collaboration with Canis Majoris, indicating that there will be more titles to come from us. We aim to ramp up the frequency of our launches. Nevertheless, I won’t provide any feedback regarding the timing of the projects.