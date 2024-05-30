Sony says that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s 11 million sales make it a “great success”

Sony’s most recent financial report says that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 11 million copies, which is pretty amazing. When it came out in October of last year, the PS5-only game was the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game to that point. Crazy enough, 2.5 million copies were sold in just 24 hours.

Since then, it’s been selling well—about 9 million copies have been bought in the last seven months. But just for fun, how does it stack up against the ones that came before it? Well, the first Marvel’s Spider-Man game, which came out in 2018 only on PS4, is said to have sold over 20 million copies. The smaller semi-sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, on the other hand, has sold about 14 million copies as of the last report.

As a property, Spider-Man has a huge reach, but it’s clear that Insomniac’s video game adaptations are really hitting the mark. Sony already called Spider-Man 2 a “great success” in its report, so we think it will keep selling for years to come.

Did you ever think Spider-Man 2 wouldn’t be a hit? Did you think it would be doing even better by now? If you miss your swing, hit the side of a building straight on. Tell us about it in the comments.